Luxembourg PM says May's task complicated by need for parliament vote

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Luxembourg’s prime minister on Thursday said British counterpart Theresa May’s ability to negotiate her country’s withdrawal from the European Union is complicated by her need for parliament’s approval at home.

“This is not good for Theresa May because the agenda is not going to move,” Xavier Bettel told reporters on arrival to a summit of European leaders in Brussels.

“As soon as she negotiates something she will need to go back to London and get approval from Parliament. This is not making her life easier. This does not change the agenda, it just makes it more difficult for the UK government.”