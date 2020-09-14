Do not hand the EU power to break up Britain, says PM Johnson

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves as he leaves Downing Street in London, Britain September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged parliament on Monday not to hand the European Union the opportunity to break up Britain, calling on lawmakers to back a bill that his government has admitted would breach a Brexit deal.

“What we cannot do now is tolerate a situation where our EU counterparts seriously believe that they have the power to break up our country,” Johnson said, accusing the bloc of threatening Britain with a food blockade and describing the bill as a safety net.

“We do not relish the prospect of having to use these powers, at all. We hope very much ... that the EU will be reasonable.”