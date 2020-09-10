Internal Market bill gives Britain legal framework for trade, says Gove

Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove arrives at the Cabinet office on Whitehall in London, Britain, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Internal Market bill is an economic measure that gives a legal framework for the country’s market post-Brexit, minister Michael Gove said on Thursday, describing legislation that has provoked a row with the European Union.

Gove, who leads the government’s work on implementing the divorce agreement, told a parliamentary committee that “the important thing to stress about the UK Internal Market bill is that it is primarily an economic measure”.

“And the UK Internal Market bill is there to ensure that as we leave the European Union, as for the last 40 years many of the rules that have governed the circulation of goods within the UK have been EU single market rules, that we have a robust legal framework to underpin that.”