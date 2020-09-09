Everyone should obey the law, UK PM Johnson says after government admission

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves as he leaves Downing Street in London, Britain September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he expected all Britons to obey the law after his government admitted that proposed legislation could break international law by overriding parts of a divorce deal agreed with the European Union.

Asked how he could expect people to obey the law if his government was willing to undermine it, Johnson replied in parliament: “We expect everybody in this country to obey the law.”