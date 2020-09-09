World News
September 9, 2020 / 11:27 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Everyone should obey the law, UK PM Johnson says after government admission

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves as he leaves Downing Street in London, Britain September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he expected all Britons to obey the law after his government admitted that proposed legislation could break international law by overriding parts of a divorce deal agreed with the European Union.

Asked how he could expect people to obey the law if his government was willing to undermine it, Johnson replied in parliament: “We expect everybody in this country to obey the law.”

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

