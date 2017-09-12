UK government confident of winning vote on Brexit legislation: spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s government is confident of winning a vote on a major piece of Brexit legislation, due in parliament later on Monday or early Tuesday, May’s spokesman said.

Parliament is due to hold a late-night vote on whether to let the central plank of Britain’s Brexit plan - the EU withdrawal bill - move to the next stage of the lawmaking process.

Asked whether the government was confident of the outcome, he said: “Yes. We’ve said this is a hugely important bill in terms of preparing the way for a smooth Brexit for business and the rest of the country, and we encourage all MPs (Members of Parliament) to support it.”