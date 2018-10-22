FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 2:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Cost of extending Brexit implementation period is for negotiation: UK minister

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The cost of any extension to Britain’s post-Brexit transition period is a matter for negotiations with the European Union, British financial services minister John Glen said on Monday.

“The length and cost of any extension to the implementation period is subject to negotiations,” Glen said in parliament.

Last week, May signaled she would consider extending a so-called transition period “for a matter of months” after Britain leaves the EU in March.

Reporting by Kylie Maclellan, writing by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

