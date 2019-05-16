UK government says it will introduce Brexit bill as soon as possible

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Theresa May holds a news conference following an extraordinary European Union leaders summit to discuss Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will introduce the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill to parliament as soon as possible in order to give lawmakers time to scrutinize it, the leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom said on Thursday.

The government has said parliament will hold its first debate and vote on the bill, which will enact Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, in the week beginning June 3. The bill itself could be published as soon as next week however.

“The bill will be introduced as soon as possible to give colleagues the chance to consider the provisions within it,” Leadsom told parliament.