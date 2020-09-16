UK minister says 'there is a way through' on Brexit bill in parliament

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Justice Secretary Robert Buckland walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s justice secretary said on Wednesday he saw a way through parliament for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Internal Market Bill.

“I believe there is a way through,” Robert Buckland told the BBC when asked about negotiations with rebels in parliament over the bill, adding that London wanted a deal with the EU.

“In terms of shared understanding, I have already seen quite a difference,” he said when asked about a possible compromise in parliament.