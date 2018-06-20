FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 7:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK's upper house of parliament approves government's Brexit law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s upper house of parliament approved Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit bill on Wednesday, ending months of parliamentary debate over the legislation that will formally end the country’s European Union membership.

Pro-remain supporters wave EU flags outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, Britain, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Lords approved the government’s plan without a vote after a rebellion by those who wanted parliament to have a greater influence over the exit process was defeated in the lower house earlier in the day.

The European Union (Withdrawal) Bill will now pass into law in the coming weeks when it is given ‘Royal Assent’ - a formality that does not involve further debate.

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

