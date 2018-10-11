Tony Blair advises Labour Party to vote down UK PM May's possible Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said on Thursday he would advise Labour Party lawmakers to vote down a Brexit divorce deal that Theresa May is trying to clinch with the European Union.

Britain's former Prime Minister Tony Blair arrives for an event at Thomson Reuters in London, Britain, October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

When asked if he would advise Labour lawmakers to vote down a possible deal, Blair said: “It really is difficult... the alternatives are all worse because if you do get to a blockage in parliament that is what opens up the possibility of going back to the people.”