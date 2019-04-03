Bank of England will do what it can to help UK in no-deal Brexit: Carney

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney speaks at a press conference at the Bank of England in London, Britain February 25, 2019. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England will do what it can to support the economy in the event of a no-deal Brexit, although it would be unable to solve problems like border delays, Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday.

“We will do everything we can to support the economy, but since we can’t support supply, there is a limit to what we can do,” Carney told Sky News in an interview.

“In the short-term, it’s first and foremost a supply hit, and the Bank of England can do nothing about that, it has no tools for that.”