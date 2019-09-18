UK lawmakers ask whether BoE governor appointment delayed

FILE PHOTO: An adjacent building throws a shadow accross the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - Senior British legislators wrote to finance minister Sajid Javid on Wednesday to ask if the appointment of a successor to Bank of England Governor Mark Carney was being delayed and whether Carney would be asked to stay longer.

The Financial Times reported earlier on Wednesday that the appointment of a successor to Carney - who is due to step down on Jan. 31 - may be deferred until after a possible election later this year.

Parliament’s Treasury Committee typically holds a public hearing into senior BoE appointments before they take office, though it does not have a formal veto.

“The Committee has asked the current Chancellor to confirm whether the timetable set out by the previous Chancellor still holds true,” Committee interim chair Catherine McKinnell said. “If not, the Chancellor should set out the new timetable immediately.”