Brexit deters top candidates for Bank of England job: FT

FILE PHOTO: Former Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen speaks during a panel discussion at the American Economic Association/Allied Social Science Association (ASSA) 2019 meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

LONDON (Reuters) - Former U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen and Raghuram Rajan, former governor of the Indian central bank, have been deterred from applying for the job as the governor of the Bank of England because of the political turmoil caused by Brexit, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The two, among the world’s leading central bankers, are not being considered for the role because they would not apply, the newspaper reported.

A number of potential candidates the government had considered did not want to get embroiled in the politics of Brexit, the Financial Times said.

Britain’s finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.