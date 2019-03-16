UK Conservative lawmaker Boles quits local party over Brexit

FILE PHOTO: Nick Boles arrives at 10 Downing Street as Britain's re-elected Prime Minister David Cameron names his new cabinet, in central London, Britain May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - A lawmaker from Britain’s governing Conservatives quit his local party on Saturday because of clashes over Brexit, as the decision to leave the European Union continues to reshape loyalties in the country’s politics.

Nick Boles has been critical of the threat to leave the EU without a deal and has faced calls from his local party to be removed from his job over his stance.

“I regret that my relationship with you should end in this way. But a politician without principles is worthless.” Boles said in a letter to his local party.