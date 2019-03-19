Trump adviser Bolton says British establishment failing on Brexit

U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton accused Britain’s political establishment on Tuesday of failing to implement the result of the 2016 referendum to leave the European Union.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s divorce deal with the EU has been rejected by lawmakers twice already and the government is considering asking the bloc to delay its set departure date beyond March 29.

“The people of Britain have voted. When is the political class going to give effect to that vote?” Bolton told Sky News.

“The president has been clear that he wants a resolution of this issue that allows the United States and Britain to come to trade deals again. He sees huge opportunity if Britain’s status can be resolved.”