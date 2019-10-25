World News
October 25, 2019 / 10:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Betting odds indicate British election in 2020: Ladbrokes

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People carrying British Union Jack flag themed umbrellas walk past the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Betting odds indicate that British lawmakers will deny Prime Minister Boris Johnson a snap poll this year but that an election will eventually take place in 2020, Ladbrokes said on Friday.

“It’s looking like Boris Johnson will have to write a new letter to Santa Claus for his Christmas wishes this year,” Ladbrokes spokeswoman Jessica O’Reilly said.

Betting odds indicate a 33% probability of a British election this year, a 67% probability of an election in 2020 and a 4% probability of an election in 2021.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below