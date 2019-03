FILE PHOTO: Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson walks after leaving the Cabinet Office in London, Britain March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Boris Johnson, who led the campaign to leave the European Union, said Prime Minister Theresa May’s twice-defeated Brexit divorce deal is dead, the Evening Standard newspaper said on Thursday.

“Boris: May’s deal is dead,” the newspaper said on its front page.

The newspaper said Johnson, who fell in behind the deal after May promised to quit if it was passed, had told friends: “It’s dead anyway.”