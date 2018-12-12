Britain's May could not have been surprised over no confidence vote: Brady

Graham Brady, Chairman of the Conservative Party 1922 Committee, speaks to the media after announcing that the Conservative Party will hold a vote of no confidence in the prime minister, in Westminster London, Britain, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May could not have been surprised about the triggering of a no confidence vote against her and wants to move on with it quickly, the chairman of a Conservative committee which will organize the vote said on Wednesday.

Asked how May was when he called her last night, Graham Brady, chair of the so-called 1922 Committee, told BBC radio: “I don’t want to be drawn into the prime minister’s demeanor, but I think businesslike and keen to proceed as quickly as possible.”

“From my own perspective I think that is clearly in the interests of the country as well as the government and the Conservative party.”