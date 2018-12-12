World News
December 12, 2018 / 8:27 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Britain's May could not have been surprised over no confidence vote: Brady

1 Min Read

Graham Brady, Chairman of the Conservative Party 1922 Committee, speaks to the media after announcing that the Conservative Party will hold a vote of no confidence in the prime minister, in Westminster London, Britain, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May could not have been surprised about the triggering of a no confidence vote against her and wants to move on with it quickly, the chairman of a Conservative committee which will organize the vote said on Wednesday.

Asked how May was when he called her last night, Graham Brady, chair of the so-called 1922 Committee, told BBC radio: “I don’t want to be drawn into the prime minister’s demeanor, but I think businesslike and keen to proceed as quickly as possible.”

“From my own perspective I think that is clearly in the interests of the country as well as the government and the Conservative party.”

Reporting by UK bureau, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.