Graham Brady, Chairman of the Conservative Party 1922 Committee, is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - British Conservative Party lawmaker Graham Brady is considering running for the party’s leadership following the resignation of Prime Minister Theresa May, the BBC reported on Friday.

Brady resigned as chairman of the influential 1922 Committee of backbench MPs in preparation for a potential leadership bid, the BBC said.