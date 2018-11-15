World News
November 15, 2018 / 10:35 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

UK junior Brexit minister Braverman resigns

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Suella Braverman, a junior minister in Britain’s Brexit ministry, said on Thursday she had resigned over Prime Minister Theresa May’s draft Brexit deal.

“I now find myself unable to sincerely support the deal agreed yesterday by cabinet,” she said in a letter posted on Twitter.

Braverman said the proposed Northern Ireland backstop is not what the British people voted for, and threatened to break up the United Kingdom.

“It prevents an unequivocal exit from a customs union with the EU,” she said.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.