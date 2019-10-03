Britain tells EU: Be creative and flexible too on Brexit

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Stephen Barclay arrives at the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester, Britain, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain called on the European Union on Thursday to be creative and flexible too on Brexit after Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a last ditch offer to strike a deal over the Irish border.

“It is now for the EU to respond and also show they can be creative and flexible,” Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said.

“We don’t want an extension and we do believe there is enough time” to get Brexit done on Oct. 31, he said. “Let’s get Brexit done.”