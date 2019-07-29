World News
Britain warns EU: change your 'stubborn' position or face no-deal Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain warned the European Union on Monday it needed to change its ‘stubborn’ position on Brexit if a no-deal exit was to be avoided.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he wanted a deal but the EU had to change its position.

“We want a good deal with our EU partners,” Raab said, adding that there had been a “series of fairly stubborn positions staked out by the EU.”

Raab said that if the EU sticks to that line then the United Kingdom needs to be prepared for a no-deal Brexit.

