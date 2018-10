(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is planning to have an extended discussion on Brexit at next Tuesday’s cabinet meeting in hopes of outlining a compromise deal on the Irish border, The Times reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Theresa May greets supporters after her speech at the annual Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, England, October 3, 2018. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

May's discussion is expected to include commitment to keep the whole of the UK in an effective customs union with the European Union post Brexit, The Times said. (bit.ly/2OjVhvi)