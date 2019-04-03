UK PM May must resign now: Conservative pro-Brexit lawmaker

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May should resign immediately, Andrew Bridgen, a lawmaker from her Conservative Party who is favour of a hard Brexit said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday May said she would seek another Brexit delay to agree an EU divorce deal with the opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, a last-ditch gambit to break an impasse over Britain’s departure from the European Union which enraged many in her own party.
“She needs to take a long look in the mirror and for the good of our country, our democracy and the Conservative Party she needs to go now,” Bridgen told Sky News.
Reporting by James Davey and Elisabeth O'Leary