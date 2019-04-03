UK PM May must resign now: Conservative pro-Brexit lawmaker

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May should resign immediately, Andrew Bridgen, a lawmaker from her Conservative Party who is favour of a hard Brexit said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday May said she would seek another Brexit delay to agree an EU divorce deal with the opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, a last-ditch gambit to break an impasse over Britain’s departure from the European Union which enraged many in her own party.

“She needs to take a long look in the mirror and for the good of our country, our democracy and the Conservative Party she needs to go now,” Bridgen told Sky News.