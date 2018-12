Britain's Secretary of State for Housing James Brokenshire arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Communities Secretary James Brokenshire said on Tuesday that preparing for a no-deal Brexit was the right course of action for the government to take despite the fact that it was not what it wanted to happen.

“I think it is right and proper that we maintain our work on preparing for a no-deal, however reluctantly,” he told BBC radio.