UK minister says PM May did not miscalculate at Salzburg EU summit

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May did not miscalculate in negotiations with European Union leaders at this week’s informal summit in Salzburg, housing minister James Brokenshire said on Friday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is greeted by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the European Union leaders informal summit in Salzburg, Austria, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

EU leaders cautioned May on Thursday that unless she gave ground on trade and the Irish border by November they are ready for Britain to leave the trading bloc without any deal.

“I do not accept that. The prime minister is getting the right deal for our country. She is sticking up for Britain, sticking up what will work for country. These are tough negotiations,” Brokenshire told BBC radio.

Britain is due to leave the European Union on March 29, yet little is clear: There is, so far, no divorce deal, rivals to May are circling and some rebels have vowed to vote against a possible Brexit deal.

Brokenshire said he still believed a deal was achievable if the EU engaged on economic co-operation.