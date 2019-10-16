UK PM to go to Brussels early Thursday for 'useful' Brexit meetings: Sky News reporter

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson processes with members of parliament through the Central Lobby toward the House of Lords to listen to the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain October 14, 2019. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will go to Brussels early Thursday in a move to have some useful meetings for a Brexit deal, Beth Rigby, Sky News political editor, said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Citing a senior ministerial source, Rigby added bit.ly/2ppabEQ that a "dawn dash" is likely and a deal is close but Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party is "still not over line".

European Council President Donald Tusk is set to chair a summit of EU leaders in Brussels, including Johnson, on Thursday and Friday.