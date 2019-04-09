Brexit delay to May 22 might not be sufficient for UK PM May to pass deal: solicitor general

British Prime Minister Theresa May walks as she is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as they meet to discuss Brexit, at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain cannot be certain that delaying Brexit to May 22 would provide enough time to ratify Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, the government’s Solicitor General Robert Buckland said on Tuesday.

May has asked the EU to extend the Article 50 negotiating period to June 30 while she seeks to reach a compromise with the opposition Labour Party in order to get her agreement with Brussels approved by Britain’s parliament.

“Whilst all sides recognize the urgency with which we need to make progress, given where we are and that this will be challenging we cannot be certain that an extension until just May 22 would provide us with sufficient time,” Buckland told parliament.

Asked by a lawmaker about the prospect of the EU proposing a longer delay, Buckland said May would “listen carefully to any constructive suggestions made by the EU”.