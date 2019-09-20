UK's Sajid Javid plans October giveaway Budget: FT

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - British Finance Minister Sajid Javid is planning a pre-election giveaway Budget in the week of October 21 if UK strikes a Brexit deal with the European Union, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Javid cannot yet announce a date for the pre-election giveaway Budget as the plan is dependent on getting a deal so that any Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts are positive, allowing him to cut taxes or increase infrastructure spending, the newspaper said.