World News
September 20, 2019 / 9:29 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

UK's Sajid Javid plans October giveaway Budget: FT

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - British Finance Minister Sajid Javid is planning a pre-election giveaway Budget in the week of October 21 if UK strikes a Brexit deal with the European Union, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Javid cannot yet announce a date for the pre-election giveaway Budget as the plan is dependent on getting a deal so that any Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts are positive, allowing him to cut taxes or increase infrastructure spending, the newspaper said.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
