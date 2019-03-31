World News
March 31, 2019 / 9:07 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

UK PM May under huge pressure from some ministers to pursue 'no deal' Brexit: former minister

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain March 29, 2019. ©UK Parliament/Mark Duffy/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May is under huge pressure from some members of her top team of ministers who want to Britain to leave the European Union without a deal, a former minister said on Sunday.

Alistair Burt, who quit as a junior foreign office minister last week in order to support votes in parliament on alternative Brexit options, also said he did not think holding a national election would be helpful to the country.

When asked if May should lead the party into an election, Burt told Sky News: “The prime minister has already said that she’s expecting to leave after we get the first stage of Brexit going through - I don’t anticipate a general election before that is done. So probably the answer would be ‘no’.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below