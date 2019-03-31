UK PM May under huge pressure from some ministers to pursue 'no deal' Brexit: former minister

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain March 29, 2019. ©UK Parliament/Mark Duffy/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May is under huge pressure from some members of her top team of ministers who want to Britain to leave the European Union without a deal, a former minister said on Sunday.

Alistair Burt, who quit as a junior foreign office minister last week in order to support votes in parliament on alternative Brexit options, also said he did not think holding a national election would be helpful to the country.

When asked if May should lead the party into an election, Burt told Sky News: “The prime minister has already said that she’s expecting to leave after we get the first stage of Brexit going through - I don’t anticipate a general election before that is done. So probably the answer would be ‘no’.”