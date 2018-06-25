Listen to companies with respect on Brexit: British minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Any company and industry that brings jobs to Britain is entitled to be listened to, business minister Greg Clark said on Monday after aircraft manufacturer Airbus was criticized for warning the government over Brexit.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Greg Clark arrives in Downing Street in London, Britain, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

“Any company and any industry that supports the livelihoods of so many in this country is entitled to be listened to with respect,” Clark told parliament.

“The government has been clear that we are determined to secure a deal with the EU that meets the needs of our aerospace firms and the thousands of people whose livelihoods depend on them, and that in particular products made in the UK can be approved for use across Europe.”