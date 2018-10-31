PM May told executives Britain to be 'unequivocally' pro-business: May's office

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told 150 business leaders that her government would be “unequivocally pro-business”, May’s office said on Wednesday, after criticism from some quarters that business had slipped as a priority in Brexit talks.

“She set out that the government would work to build a Britain that would be unequivocally pro-business,” May’s office said in a statement after addressing the chairs and chief executives, adding that she had also updated them on the progress of Brexit talks without providing details.