Factbox: Industry reaction to UK PM Johnson's Brexit statement

(Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was time to prepare for a no-trade deal Brexit in 10 weeks as the European Union had refused to negotiate seriously, adding that unless Brussels changed course there would be no agreement.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Downing Street in London, Britain October 8, 2020. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS

Following is initial industry reaction:

IAN WRIGHT, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FOOD AND DRINK FEDERATION:

“The Prime Minister’s statement signals that we are heading into very dangerous territory.

“In the event of a no-deal Brexit, shoppers will - literally - pay a heavy price. Imported food and drink from the EU will face eye-watering tariffs, averaging 18%, and kick-starting price rises.

“At the same time, border delays and disruption will bring further costs which will not be subsumed by industry. A no-deal outcome is bad for food and drink businesses, bad for food security, and bad for every household in Great Britain.”

MIKE CHERRY, CHAIRMAN, FEDERATION OF SMALL BUSINESSES:

“More than four years on from the referendum, clarity is needed now more than ever. A pro-business, ambitious trade agreement remains the best outcome.

“The last time we were told to prepare for a no-deal scenario you saw a big uptick in stockpiling. There simply isn’t the cash or staff capacity to make that possible this time round, with a lot of employees still furloughed amid weak demand.

“A lot of small businesses have shelled out thousands to make their premises safe at a time when they had little or no revenue coming in, only to be told to close.

“If the Government wants firms to step up preparations for a new relationship with the EU, it needs to make doing so financially viable. At the moment, thousands of small businesses are running on near empty.”