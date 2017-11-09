FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May to host talks with European business chiefs on Brexit: sources
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
#Business News
November 9, 2017 / 1:51 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

May to host talks with European business chiefs on Brexit: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has invited the leaders of several European business associations to talks next Monday about the effects of Brexit, several European sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the Conferederation of British Industry's annual conference in London, Britain, November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner

“That came directly from the office of the Prime Minister,” one source said of the invitation. Further details were not immediately available.

European and German industry groups have repeatedly criticized what they see as a lack of clarity from London in Brexit talks.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
