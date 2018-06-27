My government will always back business, says British PM May

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government had always backed business and would continue to do so, working to get a Brexit deal that will offer as frictionless trade as possible.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A lack of clarity over May’s plans to leave the European Union has prompted several large companies with major operations in Britain to warn the government that a disorderly Brexit would hurt their businesses and could put thousands of jobs at risk.