Rolls-Royce continuing with Brexit contingency plans: CEO

FILE PHOTO: Warren East, CEO of Rolls-Royce, poses for a portrait at the company aerospace engineering and development site in Bristol, Britain December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce (RR.L) said it was continuing with contingency plans as uncertainty grows on whether Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan will receive parliamentary backing, echoing comments from other firms.

“This agreement is only a draft,” Chief Executive Warren East told BBC radio.

“There are a lot of steps to go between here and when we are done and we can’t guarantee anything out of this but I do have to be able to guarantee that we can continue doing our business after the 29th of March next year.”

“We are going to continue with our contingency plans and that includes buffer stocks so that we have all the logistical capacity that we need to carry on running our business.”