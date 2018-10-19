UK PM May reassures business of EU commitment to autumn Brexit deal: source

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May struck an upbeat tone on the Brexit talks and told business leaders during a teleconference on Friday that EU politicians are committed to reaching an agreement this autumn, a source told Reuters.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen after the ASEM leaders group photo opportunity during a summit in Brussels, Belgium October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

London and Brussels are racing to strike a deal by the end of the year and firms are worried that without one, there could be widespread disruption of everything from supply chains to flights and the movement of food and livestock.

May briefed around 120 business leaders to update them on the progress of the talks after discussions in Brussels earlier this week.

“The Prime Minister spoke for about 10 minutes and the tone of her message was quite optimistic,” a source familiar with the content of the call told Reuters.

“She said she believed that the European leaders were very much committed to an agreement this autumn. She said that her aim was to wrap this up in November.”

May was told by some that time is pressing and heard concerns over contingency measures which may be irreversible, the source said.

She was also asked what business could do to help on Brexit, to which she suggested firms write to lawmakers, and in Europe, make sure leaders are aware that they need a resolution.

Stephen Martin, director general of Institute of Directors, who was on the call, told the BBC:

“She made it clear that she is very keen to get a deal as quickly as we possibly can with the withdrawal agreement.”

May’s office declined to offer an immediate comment when contacted by Reuters but said it would issue a statement shortly.