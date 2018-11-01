UK's May tells European executives she is confident on Brexit deal

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told a meeting of European business leaders on Thursday that she was confident of reaching a Brexit deal with the European Union, May’s office said.

The meeting with the European Round Table of Industrialists took place in May’s London office as she looks to convince the business community that Britain remains a good place for them to invest - even as stalled Brexit talks mean the future terms of cross border trade are highly uncertain.

“The Prime Minister spoke about the good progress in negotiations, with 95 percent of the Withdrawal Agreement complete and with agreement on the structure and scope of the Future Framework. She reiterated that she was confident a deal would be reached,” her office said in a statement.

Britain is due to leave the EU in five months’ time, but has yet to seal the terms of a withdrawal agreement - which will involve a status quo transition lasting nearly two years - or reach a deal on what kind of trade relationship it will have with the bloc after that.

The round table (ERT) represents 55 multinational companies. Attendees included the chairmen of AstraZeneca (AZN.L), Rolls-Royce (RR.L) and Telefonica (TEF.MC).

May’s office said she told the executives she valued their contribution to the British economy, and set out the details of her plan for a future economic partnership with Europe.

That plan, known as the Chequers agreement, is at the heart of disagreement within her own party and in Brussels, and it is still unclear whether it will form the basis of Britain’s future relationship with the EU.

“The Prime Minister heard from the ERT about their priorities and all agreed that it was in everyone’s interests to secure a good deal for both sides and provide clarity for businesses and employees in the UK and across Europe,” the statement said.