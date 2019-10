FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen at Downing Street in London, Britain October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is speaking to his cabinet about the government’s next steps, his spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Johnson is waiting to hear from the European Union after he was forced to request a delay to Brexit when parliament refused on Saturday to approve the divorce agreement he had agreed with Brussels.