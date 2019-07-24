Factbox: Who has UK PM Johnson appointed to his cabinet?

Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid arrives at Downing Street, in London, Britain July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson began appointing his senior ministers on Wednesday shortly after taking office, naming the team he hopes will help him to deliver Brexit by Oct. 31.

Below are appointments to the most senior positions:

*Finance minister: Sajid Javid replaces Philip Hammond

*Interior minister: Priti Patel replaces Sajid Javid

*Foreign minister: Dominic Raab replaces Jeremy Hunt

*Brexit minister: Stephen Barclay remains

*Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster: Michael Gove replaces David Lidington

*Defence minister: Ben Wallace replaces Penny Mordaunt

*Trade minister: Liz Truss replaces Liam Fox