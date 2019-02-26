UK PM May proposes votes on no-deal exit and Brexit delay if her deal rejected: Telegraph

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is proposing that parliament votes on whether to leave the European Union without a deal or delay Brexit if her exit deal fails to win parliamentary approval, a Daily Telegraph reporter said on Twitter.

“The PM (Prime Minister) has said there will be a three line whip on an amendable motion tomorrow that will commit to two votes on March 12th in the event that her deal fails,” Telegraph reporter Steven Swinford wrote, citing details of an ongoing cabinet meeting.

“One will be on no deal, the other will on extending A50 (the Article 50 Brexit negotiating period).”