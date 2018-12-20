World News
Britain removes word 'unlikely' from no-deal Brexit guidance after cabinet decision - spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government removed the word “unlikely” from its official guidance on how to prepare for a no-deal Brexit after the cabinet decided to ramp up preparations for leaving the EU without a deal, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said.

“It’s a straightforward reflection of the decision that was taken by cabinet to move to a position where we’re implementing our no deal plans in full,” he told reporters.

“It’s still our position that the most likely outcome is to leave the European Union with a deal.”

