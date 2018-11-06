Britain says no special Brexit cabinet meeting scheduled yet

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks out of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has not scheduled an additional cabinet meeting for this week, her spokesman said on Tuesday, but senior ministers would meet again when the time is right to approve a Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Earlier, May convened her cabinet for its regular weekly meeting. Local media reported a deal could be agreed by the end of the week and another cabinet meeting could be arranged to agree it.

“There is no further cabinet meeting scheduled this week. There will be another cabinet meeting at the appropriate moment but there isn’t one in the diary at the moment,” he told reporters, adding that there was significant work still to do to resolve the outstanding issues over the withdrawal agreement.

Asked what any further meeting would be for, he said: “It would be for the purpose of having a cabinet discussion in advance of reaching any agreement.”