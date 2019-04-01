World News
April 1, 2019 / 11:42 PM / in an hour

Growing consensus in UK cabinet to accept customs union: The Sun

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - There is a growing consensus in the British cabinet to ‘reluctantly’ accept a customs union if Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal is defeated during a run-off final round of indicative voting, now expected on Thursday, The Sun newspaper reported late on Monday.

The option to keep Britain in a customs union with the EU, was defeated by three votes during a round of indicative voting on alternative Brexit options on Monday.

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below