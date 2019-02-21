Some British ministers tell May: delay Brexit if no deal or face rebellion: The Sun

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Some senior British ministers have warned Prime Minister Theresa May she must agree to delay Brexit if there is no European Union divorce deal or face a rebellion in parliament next week, The Sun newspaper reported.

Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd, Justice Secretary David Gauke, Business Secretary Greg Clark and Scotland Secretary David Mundell said she must take no deal off the table by extending Article 50, the newspaper said.

If May refuses, the senior ministers said they and 20 other members of the government would back Labour lawmaker Yvette Cooper’s plan for parliament to seize control of the Brexit process.