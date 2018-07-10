FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 11:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK cabinet discussed Brexit policy document, plans no-deal exit: PM May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s cabinet discussed the so-called white paper Brexit policy document and stepping up preparations for a no-deal exit, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May emerges from 10 Downing Street in Westminster, London, Britain, July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“The prime minister began by welcoming the new members of the cabinet and those who have new roles. Cabinet discussed the forthcoming publication of the white paper on the future partnership with the EU and also how no deal preparation work is to be stepped up,” the spokesman told reporters.

Reporting By Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

