UK cabinet ministers to ask May to 'stare down' EU on Irish border issue: The Sun

(Reuters) - UK cabinet ministers are set to tell Prime Minister Theresa May to 'stare down' the EU on the Irish border issue or face Brexit deal being destroyed, the Sun newspaper reported bit.ly/2AOTXIt on Monday.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab and Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt will lead as many as 12 cabinet ministers in defiant stand at the cabinet’s weekly meeting, the report said, adding that they will call on May to insist on a system in which Britain is in control of how long it stays in any backstop customs union.

Chief Whip Julian Smith has told the PM’s office that they can only rely on around 15 Labour MPs to vote for May’s softer Brexit deal, the Sun reported.