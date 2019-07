UK ministers could resign in battle over suspending parliament: BBC reporter

Union Jack flags are seen for sale outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - Some British cabinet ministers could resign on Thursday to vote to block Theresa May’s successor as prime minister from suspending parliament, the political editor of BBC’s Newsnight program said.

“I have learnt that some cabinet ministers are giving serious consideration to resigning tomorrow to vote in favor of preventing the next prime minister from suspending parliament. No final decisions made yet on resignations,” Nicholas Watt said in a tweet.

Some lawmakers want to prevent the suspension of parliament in case a new PM takes that step to force through a no-deal departure from the European Union on October 31.