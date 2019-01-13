World News
January 13, 2019 / 11:31 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

UK parliament will act to stop no deal Brexit: pro-EU party leader

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: British politician Vince Cable crosses the road outside the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain, December 11, 2018.REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - The British parliament will act to stop a no deal Brexit from happening, Vince Cable, the leader of the pro-EU Liberal Democrats, said on Sunday.

The Sunday Times, citing a senior government source, reported that rebel lawmakers were planning to wrest control of the legislative agenda away from Prime Minister Theresa May next week with a view to suspending or delaying Brexit.

Asked whether lawmakers could bring forward legislation to revoke Article 50, Cable told BBC TV: “Yes that is exactly what will happen and that is exactly what we should be doing because it would be absolutely outrageous and unforgivable if the chaotic circumstances of a no deal were allowed to happen.”

“I think parliament will take control of this process, will insist that we pursue the option of no Brexit,” he added.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below